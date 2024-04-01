Loaded submachine gun found after impaired driving arrest in Durham Region, police say

See more sharing options

A loaded submachine gun was found after a man was arrested for impaired driving in Durham Region early Monday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 2:55 a.m., officers on patrol in the area of Simcoe Street and Whitfield Road in Scugog conducted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver.

“The driver, who was exhibiting signs of impairment, was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

After the man was arrested, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a loaded modified Uzi submachine gun with a high-capacity magazine.

The gun was seized, police said.

A 32-year-old man from Pickering now faces a number of charges including operation while impaired, driving while under suspension, obstructing a peace officer, and several firearm-related charges including possessing a restricted/prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.