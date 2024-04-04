Menu

Canada

Police warning ‘dangerous’ sex offender living in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 4:58 pm
Michal Popek View image in full screen
Sex offender Michal Popek is living in Surrey, according to police. Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have issued a “public interest notification” that a “dangerous” sex offender is now residing in the community.

Michal Popek has received a “One Chance Statutory Release” ahead of his sentence’s completion date of December 2025.

He will be subject to a 10-year supervision order.

Michal Popek View image in full screen
Sex offender Michal Popek is living in Surrey, according to police. Surrey RCMP

In 2020, Popek was found guilty of sexually assaulting four women in 2015 and 2016.

“(He) poses a risk to adolescent girls and adult women, including strangers,” Cpl. James Mason said in a release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

As part of his release, Popek cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol and illicit drugs.

He cannot attend any business whose primary source of income is the sale of alcohol or cannabis.

Popek is barred from being in the company of any sex workers or escorts and must adhere to a curfew.

“Further, the Surrey RCMP will be working in partnership with the Correctional Service of Canada, Community Corrections and other stakeholders to monitor Michal Popek via traditional police methods as well as electronic monitoring,” Mason said.

Police describe Popek as 44 years old, around five feet five inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone who sees Popek violating his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.

Vancouver police step up patrols in Stanley Park following alleged sex assault
