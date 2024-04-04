2 people shot at in broad daylight near Stoney Creek residential neighbourhood: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police believe two people are lucky they weren’t seriously hurt after both were shot at in Stoney Creek, Ont. on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the shooting on Mountain Avenue just south of King Street East was targeted since several rounds were fired from a vehicle in their direction.

The suspect vehicle is a 4-door grey or silver Honda, which approached the man and woman in their 50s just before 10 a.m.

It sped away southbound on Mountain Avenue not long after the shots were fired.

Two people are believed to have been in the sedan, a driver and a passenger.

Indications are the passenger, who fired the weapon, was targeting the man.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are seeking security surveillance camera footage between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for nearby residents.