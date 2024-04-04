Calgarian’s colourful campaign urges dog owners to pick up after their pets

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary dog owner Tara Duncan has started a colourful canine campaign this spring, coming up with a fun way to tackle a persistent problem.

Duncan is using the skills she’s gained running Sign Gypsies, a local sign company, to spread the word on the importance of owners picking up after their pets.

“My sign says ‘Clean up your poop’, with a little ‘Thank you’ sign and then it says ‘From the dogs’ Duncan said. “Lots of little dog graphics that are spread throughout the sign.”

Duncan has set up a colourful sign three times in recent weeks at Calgary dog parks.

On Thursday, she was enjoying talking about her sign with dog owners in the large off-leash area at Sue Higgins Park in southeast Calgary.

“I usually do birthday signs and graduations and it’s a slow time of year,” Duncan said. “So I thought ,why not put up a fun sign, make people smile and hopefully they can realize that they need to clean up after their dogs.”

The problem is particularly noticeable during the spring, as the snow melts to reveal doggo do.

“There’s poop everywhere,” dog owner Pat Elgie said.

“It’s the worst time of the year for it,” fellow owner Jackie Pratt added.

Many people are puzzled that their fellow dog owners don’t seem to care about picking up after their pets.

“It’s gross,” dog owner Jenn Tregale said.

Duncan, a dog owner herself, often notices poop on visits to off-leash areas with her canine companion Finley.

“It’s always quite disgusting,” Duncan said.

Many dog owners say they appreciate Duncan’s efforts.

“The sign is fantastic,” Pratt said.

Duncan says she hopes her message sinks in.

“If it gets a few more people picking up after their dog, then it’s been successful,” Duncan said. “Let’s hope it makes a difference.”