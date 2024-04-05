Thieves break into Bridgenorth pharmacy by cutting hole in roof: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Suspects cut a hole in the rooftop to rob a pharmacy in the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., north of Peterborough, on Wednesday night, police report.

Peterborough County OPP on Thursday morning responded to a call of a break and enter at the Bridgenorth Guardian Pharmacy, which is part of the Ward Street plaza.

Employees reported they arrived at work and discovered a hole that had been cut in the ceiling. OPP also discovered that a hole had been cut on the plaza rooftop.

Lottery tickets and a sum of money were reported stolen.

View image in full screen Peterborough County OPP at the rear of the plaza on April 4, 2024 investigating a break-in at the Guardian Pharmacy in Bridgenorth, Ont. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

A sign on the pharmacy on Thursday stated it was closed “due to water damage” and would reopen on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP on Thursday spent several hours at the scene gathering evidence, including surveillance video from the pharmacy and neighbouring businesses.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the break-in occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and video shows “two to three” individuals at the pharmacy as well as a smaller grey, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The pharmacy reopened on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.