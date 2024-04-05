Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves break into Bridgenorth pharmacy by cutting hole in roof: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thieves cut roof to gain access to Bridgenorth pharmacy: Peterborough County OPP'
Thieves cut roof to gain access to Bridgenorth pharmacy: Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a break-in at a pharmacy in Bridgenorth on Thursday, April 4. OPP say suspects gained access by cutting a hole in the rooftop of the Ward Street plaza.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Suspects cut a hole in the rooftop to rob a pharmacy in the village of Bridgenorth, Ont., north of Peterborough, on Wednesday night, police report.

Peterborough County OPP on Thursday morning responded to a call of a break and enter at the Bridgenorth Guardian Pharmacy, which is part of the Ward Street plaza.

Employees reported they arrived at work and discovered a hole that had been cut in the ceiling. OPP also discovered that a hole had been cut on the plaza rooftop.

Lottery tickets and a sum of money were reported stolen.

Peterborough County OPP at the rear of the plaza on April 4, 2024 investigating a break-in at the Guardian Pharmacy in Bridgenorth, Ont. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP at the rear of the plaza on April 4, 2024 investigating a break-in at the Guardian Pharmacy in Bridgenorth, Ont. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

A sign on the pharmacy on Thursday stated it was closed “due to water damage” and would reopen on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP on Thursday spent several hours at the scene gathering evidence, including surveillance video from the pharmacy and neighbouring businesses.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the break-in occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and video shows “two to three” individuals at the pharmacy as well as a smaller grey, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The pharmacy reopened on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices