Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested following break-in at Woodville pharmacy: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 4:30 pm
1 min read
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered drugs and arrested three following a break-in at a pharmacy in Woodville on March 30, 2024. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered drugs and arrested three following a break-in at a pharmacy in Woodville on March 30, 2024. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people face multiple charges following a break-in at a pharmacy in the village of Woodville, Ont. in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 1:25 a.m. on March 30, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the business.

Police say the suspects left before officers arrived, however, a vehicle was located a short time later on Peniel Road, leading to the arrest of three people.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered drugs and arrested three following a break-in at a pharmacy in Woodville on March 30, 2024. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered drugs and arrested three following a break-in at a pharmacy in Woodville on March 30, 2024. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Julie Williams, 51, of Cannington, Ont., and Toronto residents Evelyn Oakley, 47, and Bobby Wood, 41, were each charged with breaking and entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Oakley and Wood were also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Oakley was also charged with failure to comply with a release order while Wood was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

All accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service announces ‘no-tolerance approach’ to open-air illicit drug use'
Peterborough Police Service announces ‘no-tolerance approach’ to open-air illicit drug use
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices