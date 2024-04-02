3 arrested following break-in at Woodville pharmacy: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face multiple charges following a break-in at a pharmacy in the village of Woodville, Ont. in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 1:25 a.m. on March 30, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the business.

Police say the suspects left before officers arrived, however, a vehicle was located a short time later on Peniel Road, leading to the arrest of three people.

View image in full screen City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered drugs and arrested three following a break-in at a pharmacy in Woodville on March 30, 2024. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Julie Williams, 51, of Cannington, Ont., and Toronto residents Evelyn Oakley, 47, and Bobby Wood, 41, were each charged with breaking and entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Oakley and Wood were also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Oakley was also charged with failure to comply with a release order while Wood was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

All accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date.