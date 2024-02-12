Break-in suspect found asleep inside business: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a suspect was found asleep inside a business he broke into east of Peterborough, Ont., last week.

Peterborough County OPP say around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers responded to a reported break-in at a business in Asphodel-Norwood Township. The complainant reported the building had been broken into and they believed an individual was sleeping inside.

Police entered the building and found a man asleep in one of the rooms.

OPP say the individual initially provided investigators with a false name but was later correctly identified. He was last in possession of counterfeit currency.

A 53-year-old man from Trent Hills, Ont., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possessing counterfeit money, obstructing a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was also arrested on four outstanding warrants.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.