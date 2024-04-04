Menu

Crime

Tools stolen in Trent University carpentry shop break-ins: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
A Peterborough Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating break-ins at the carpentry shop at Trent University in March and April 2024. Peterborough Police Service
Police are investigating two reported break-in and thefts at the carpentry shop at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. over the past month.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Tuesday, employees reported for work and discovered tools were missing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say security footage revealed an individual entered the building and left with tools.

University staff reviewed additional footage and reported a second incident during which a person entered the building and left with tools around at around 11:20 p.m. on March 27.

Police say the estimated value of the items taken in both incidents is more than $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

