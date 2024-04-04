Tools stolen in Trent University carpentry shop break-ins: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating two reported break-in and thefts at the carpentry shop at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. over the past month.

The Peterborough Police Service says on Tuesday, employees reported for work and discovered tools were missing.

Police say security footage revealed an individual entered the building and left with tools.

University staff reviewed additional footage and reported a second incident during which a person entered the building and left with tools around at around 11:20 p.m. on March 27.

Police say the estimated value of the items taken in both incidents is more than $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.