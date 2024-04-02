Peterborough police seek suspects in distraction thefts at north end businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating several distraction thefts at north end businesses in late March.

The Peterborough Police Service says on March 26, an 83-year-old woman reported she had been approached by a man and woman at a business. They engaged her in a conversation.

The woman later realized her wallet was missing from her purse. She also later learned that several credit cards and debit cards were used to make purchases at several other businesses.

Police released surveillance video of the incident that shows a man removing a wallet from and images of the two suspects.

Suspects wanted in an alleged distraction theft at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on March 26. Peterborough Police Service

In another incident reported to police on March 20, police learned that on March 17, a man reportedly offered to help an 89-year-old woman at a store. The man then later appeared at the woman’s house, carried her groceries inside despite her declining the offer of help and he then left.

Police say the woman discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. When she attempted to cancel one of her banking cards, she discovered it had already been used for purchases at several businesses.

The suspect was described to police as a man, 60 to 70 years old, standing five feet seven inches with an average build and well-trimmed white beard. He was wearing a dark suit and spoke “broken” English.

“The service would like to remind residents to be extra cautious when conducting their shopping activities,” police stated.