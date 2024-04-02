Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek suspects in distraction thefts at north end businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 distraction thefts reported within two weeks: Peterborough police'
2 distraction thefts reported within two weeks: Peterborough police
Peterborough police are warning residents to be extra cautious while shopping. It's after several distraction thefts were reported at businesses in the north end of the city within a two-week span. Germain Ma has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating several distraction thefts at north end businesses in late March.

The Peterborough Police Service says on March 26, an 83-year-old woman reported she had been approached by a man and woman at a business. They engaged her in a conversation.

The woman later realized her wallet was missing from her purse. She also later learned that several credit cards and debit cards were used to make purchases at several other businesses.

Police released surveillance video of the incident that shows a man removing a wallet from and images of the two suspects.

Suspects wanted in an alleged distraction theft at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on March 26.
Suspects wanted in an alleged distraction theft at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on March 26. Peterborough Police Service

In another incident reported to police on March 20, police learned that on March 17, a man reportedly offered to help an 89-year-old woman at a store. The man then later appeared at the woman’s house, carried her groceries inside despite her declining the offer of help and he then left.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. When she attempted to cancel one of her banking cards, she discovered it had already been used for purchases at several businesses.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect was described to police as a man, 60 to 70 years old, standing five feet seven inches with an average build and well-trimmed white beard. He was wearing a dark suit and spoke “broken” English.

“The service would like to remind residents to be extra cautious when conducting their shopping activities,” police stated.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices