2 arrested, 1 sought following distraction theft at Cobourg business: police

Two people were arrested and a third suspect is being sought following an investigation into a distraction theft at a business in Cobourg, Ont., last week.

Cobourg police say that at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, a wallet was reported stolen at a Strathy Road business.

Police determined three people entered the business, followed a woman around the store, and managed to take her wallet from her handbag.

Using the victim’s bank card, the suspects then purchased gift cards in two separate transactions before leaving the store, police allege.

Additional purchases were made with the same bank card at a nearby gas station.

Police arrested two individuals. A 52-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Toronto, were charged with five counts each of fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of credit card data, and fraud under $5,000.

They were also charged with one count each of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft of a credit card, and possession of a credit card.

Both were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

“It is believed the accused individuals have been involved in similar distraction theft crimes in other jurisdictions, and partner police services continue to investigate,” police stated.

On Tuesday police released a survelliance image of the third suspect.

View image in full screen The Cobourg Police Service are looking for a third suspect in a distract theft investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.