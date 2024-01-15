Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police look for scammers wanted in recent distraction thefts

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 6:38 pm
Two of three suspects wanted by Kingston police in connection to recent distraction thefts.
Two of three suspects wanted by Kingston police in connection to recent distraction thefts. Kingston Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are asking for help identifying three suspects wanted after scam artists stole wallets and credit cards in a pair of recent distraction thefts outside Kingston businesses.

Investigators say in the first case on the morning of Dec. 5,  three male suspects watched from behind while the victim used a debit or credit card to pay for items at a store in midtown Kingston, allegedly observing their PIN number.

They say the same suspects, with what sounded like eastern European accents, approached the victim in the parking lot, distracting them with what seemed to be a mechanical issue with their vehicle while one of the men stole the victims wallet.

The victim later noticed their debit and credit cards had been used in fraudulent charges.

Two of three suspects wanted by Kingston police in connection to recent distraction thefts.
Two of three suspects wanted by Kingston police in connection to recent distraction thefts. Kingston Police/Handout
One of three suspects wanted by Kingston police in connection to recent distraction thefts.
One of three suspects wanted by Kingston police in connection to recent distraction thefts. Kingston Police/Handout
Trending Now

A similar incident happened Dec. 14 when a separate victim, again loading up their vehicle outside a store in midtown, was approached by three suspects who stole their wallet while being distracted.

Story continues below advertisement

Again the victim’s credit and debit cards were used for fraudulent purchases, police say.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators have released three photos of the suspects, who are believed to be part of a broader network of distraction thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'How to avoid falling victim to scams'
How to avoid falling victim to scams
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices