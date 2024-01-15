Kingston police look for scammers wanted in recent distraction thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help identifying three suspects wanted after scam artists stole wallets and credit cards in a pair of recent distraction thefts outside Kingston businesses.

Investigators say in the first case on the morning of Dec. 5, three male suspects watched from behind while the victim used a debit or credit card to pay for items at a store in midtown Kingston, allegedly observing their PIN number.

They say the same suspects, with what sounded like eastern European accents, approached the victim in the parking lot, distracting them with what seemed to be a mechanical issue with their vehicle while one of the men stole the victims wallet.

The victim later noticed their debit and credit cards had been used in fraudulent charges.

A similar incident happened Dec. 14 when a separate victim, again loading up their vehicle outside a store in midtown, was approached by three suspects who stole their wallet while being distracted.

Again the victim’s credit and debit cards were used for fraudulent purchases, police say.

Investigators have released three photos of the suspects, who are believed to be part of a broader network of distraction thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.