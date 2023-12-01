Cobourg police warn of distraction theft after senior’s wallet swiped at store

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are reminding shoppers to stay aware of their surroundings after a senior fell victim to a distraction theft.

The Cobourg Police Service are looking for three suspects who pretended to help an 89-year-old woman shop at a store. Police say the trio — two men and a woman — distracted the victim and stolen a wallet from her purse while she was shopping.

Police on Friday provided some tips about distraction theft, noting thieves often work in teams and can approach victims in parking lots and offer or ask for assistance.

While the individual is being distracted, an accomplice steals a wallet, purse or valuables from a vehicle or an open purse or bag on the victim.

In other instances, thieves may steal valuables from an unsuspecting victim while browsing in a store or checking out, police say.

Police say with the holiday season, stores will be busier and increasing the chances of falling victim to distraction theft. Among the tips they provide: