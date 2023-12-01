Menu

Share

Crime

Cobourg police warn of distraction theft after senior’s wallet swiped at store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 11:33 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are reminding shoppers to stay aware of their surroundings after a senior fell victim to a distraction theft.

The Cobourg Police Service are looking for three suspects who pretended to help an 89-year-old woman shop at a store. Police say the trio — two men and a woman — distracted the victim and stolen a wallet from her purse while she was shopping.

Police on Friday provided some tips about distraction theft, noting thieves often work in teams and can approach victims in parking lots and offer or ask for assistance.

While the individual is being distracted, an accomplice steals a wallet, purse or valuables from a vehicle or an open purse or bag on the victim.

In other instances, thieves may steal valuables from an unsuspecting victim while browsing in a store or checking out, police say.

Police say with the holiday season, stores will be busier and increasing the chances of falling victim to distraction theft. Among the tips they provide:

  • be aware of your surroundings
  • Pay close attention to your property if someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation
  • Be cautious if someone offers to help carry a bag or items purchased
  • Be aware if someone is standing too close in a store or checkout line
  • Always lock your vehicle doors and lock purchases in the trunk of the vehicle.
  • Keep your purse or wallet secured and with you
  • Keep personal items within eyesight while shopping.
  • Do not leave any items unattended while shopping
  • Have your keys ready – don’t spend time fumbling for them
  • Report any suspicious activity to police.
  • Report distraction theft to the police. If the suspect is still there or in sight, call 911 immediately.
Related News
