Crime October 25 2019 12:13pm 00:57 York police release video of distraction theft in Markham York police released a video of two men stealing a woman’s wallet on a patio in Markham In September. Police are warning the public to be more cautious of their surroundings and belongings. Man appears to steal woman’s wallet, put it down his pants in Markham distraction theft video <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6082224/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6082224/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?