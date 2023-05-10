Guelph senior had real necklace stolen, fake one left in distraction theft

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking the public to watch out for distraction thefts like one that they say resulted in the loss of a senior’s necklace on Monday.

The incident took place Monday at around 12:20 p.m. when police say a black SUV drove up to an elderly woman who was walking in a residential neighbourhood near Imperial Road South and Wellington Street West.

Investigators say the occupants of the vehicle asked the woman for directions to a pharmacy.

They say the male driver then offered her a gold necklace and proceeded to put it around her neck.

Investigators say the vehicle took off in an unknown direction but the woman then realized that the necklace she was originally wearing was gone and that the gold necklace given to her was a fake.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described to be in his 50s while the female passenger had shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7427 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.