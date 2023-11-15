$20K worth of items stolen during distraction theft at Ajax jewelry store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify three people after a distraction theft at an Ajax jewelry store where more than $20,000 worth of items was stolen.

Durham Regional Police said Wednesday it happened back on Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. at a shop on Harwood Avenue North, just south of Taunton Road.

Two suspects were talking with an employee, “diverting attention,” while a third individual took a jewelry box containing items worth more than $20,000, police allege.

The suspects then left and fled in an older-model Dodge Caravan, police said.

Investigators released security images on Tuesday in the hope that someone may be able to assist in the case.

One of the suspects was described as a man, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-nine and approximately 160 pounds.

A second suspect was described as a man, 45 to 55 years old, five-foot-seven and around 170 pounds.

Police said the third suspect is a woman, 45 to 55 years old, five-foot-six and around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.