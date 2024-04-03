Kingston man charged in unprovoked assault with a rock, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a victim was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack Sunday.

The victim was standing near the corner of Montreal and Rideau streets when the suspect approached around 5:30 p.m., police say.

They say that, without provocation, the suspect hit the victim in the head with a homemade weapon consisting of a large rock swung inside what police describe as “a sling like piece of material.”

Police say the man then kicked the victim in the head after they’d fallen to the ground unconscious.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said in a release Wednesday.

The accused was arrested after police say he returned to the area of the assault about an hour later.

James Ferguson, 37, of Kingston has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of breach of probation.