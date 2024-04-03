Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man charged in unprovoked assault with a rock, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
Kingston police have charged a man after they say a victim was hit in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack Sunday. View image in full screen
Kingston police have charged a man after they say a victim was hit in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack Sunday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston police say a victim was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack Sunday.

The victim was standing near the corner of Montreal and Rideau streets when the suspect approached around 5:30 p.m., police say.

They say that, without provocation, the suspect hit the victim in the head with a homemade weapon consisting of a large rock swung inside what police describe as “a sling like piece of material.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the man then kicked the victim in the head after they’d fallen to the ground unconscious.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said in a release Wednesday.

Trending Now

The accused was arrested after police say he returned to the area of the assault about an hour later.

Story continues below advertisement

James Ferguson, 37, of Kingston has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of breach of probation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices