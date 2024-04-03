1 person in critical condition after northwest Calgary crash

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the single-vehicle crash happened on a ramp in the area of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard Northwest at around 12:45 p.m. The ramp is currently closed for an investigation into the incident.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being extricated from the vehicle by the Calgary Fire Department. The person was the driver of the vehicle, an EMS spokesperson told Global News.

More to come…