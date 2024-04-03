Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person in critical condition after northwest Calgary crash

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 4:20 pm
1 min read
A crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to hospital in critical condition. View image in full screen
A crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to hospital in critical condition. City of Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the single-vehicle crash happened on a ramp in the area of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard Northwest at around 12:45 p.m. The ramp is currently closed for an investigation into the incident.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being extricated from the vehicle by the Calgary Fire Department. The person was the driver of the vehicle, an EMS spokesperson told Global News.

Trending Now

More to come… 

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices