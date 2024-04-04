Okanagan weather: Teen temperatures in weekend forecast

Clouds and a chance of sprinkles throughout the day are in Thursday’s forecast as temperatures climb toward double digits.
Friday will see low double digits under mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few sprinkles to wrap up the workweek.
The first weekend of April will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures topping out in the low teens.
Mid-teen temperatures will slide in for Sunday under a mix of sun and cloud.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday before more clouds roll in mid-week.
