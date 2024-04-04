Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Teen temperatures in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
Cooler, unsettled conditions stick around with an upper trough to finish the week on Friday. View image in full screen
Cooler, unsettled conditions will stick around with an upper trough to finish the week on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Clouds and a chance of sprinkles throughout the day are in Thursday’s forecast as temperatures climb toward double digits.

Friday will see low double digits under mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a few sprinkles to wrap up the workweek.

The first weekend of April will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures topping out in the low teens.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Mid-teen temperatures will slide in for Sunday under a mix of sun and cloud.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday before more clouds roll in mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices