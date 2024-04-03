Missing man found dead in Caledon, Ont. deemed homicide: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The case of a missing man who was later found dead is now being investigated as a homicide by Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police.

On Monday, officers from the Caledon detachment said a dead person was found in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, which police say revealed the death was a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as David Robson, 65, who was reported missing from the Township of Melancthon on March 25.

Officers are still looking for the Robson’s vehicle, a 2017 black Kia Sportage, Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252.

Provincial police say they do not believe there is a risk to public safety, adding that “investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.”

Dufferin OPP are seeking information about the vehicle or “suspicious activity” on Chinguacousy Road between Saturday and Monday. Contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Simcoe Muskoka Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.