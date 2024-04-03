Menu

Crime

Collision reconstructionist to testify at Umar Zameer trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
A collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Three police officers who witnessed the incident previously testified Northrup was standing with his hands up when he was struck, but the defence says the officer had already been knocked to the ground when it happened.

Trending Now

Zameer’s wife, Aaida Shaikh, testified Tuesday that she had no idea they had hit a person until she heard it from investigators, and thought they had gone over a speed bump.

Shaikh told the court she and her husband didn’t know the people who rushed towards their car that night were police officers, and instead believed they were being attacked.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

