Assault charge laid in Victoria stabbings that left 1 injured, 1 dead

Victoria police say a man has been charged in relation to stabbings Sunday morning that left one person injured and another dead.

Police said Robert Travers was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation into the homicide remains ongoing, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Pandora Avenue near Douglas Street.

The injured stabbing victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 604-995-7654.