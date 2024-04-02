Menu

Crime

Assault charge laid in Victoria stabbings that left 1 injured, 1 dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 9:52 pm
1 min read
Victoria police investigators said a man had died after a stabbing in the downtown area. View image in full screen
Victoria police investigators said a man had died after a stabbing in the downtown area. Global News
Victoria police say a man has been charged in relation to stabbings Sunday morning that left one person injured and another dead.

Police said Robert Travers was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation into the homicide remains ongoing, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Pandora Avenue near Douglas Street.

The injured stabbing victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at  604-995-7654.

