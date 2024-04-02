Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police seek witnesses, video in fatal Vancouver e-scooter crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police say a 66-year-old man died following a collision between an e-scooter and a van in March. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say a 66-year-old man died following a collision between an e-scooter and a van in March. Getty Images
Vancouver police are appealing for witnesses and video in a collision that left an e-scooter rider dead in March.

In a media release, police said the 66-year-old man was riding the electric kick-scooter westbound on Union Street around 3 p.m. when he was involved in a collision with a box-style Dodge van in the east lane of Main Street.

B.C. athlete calls for tougher e-scooter rules after crash left her in hospital
Police said the van’s driver left the scene before police arrived.

The victim died in hospital two weeks later.

Police were later able to locate the van, but said Tuesday they still need to speak with the driver.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

