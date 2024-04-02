Surge in new home break and enters in Calgary prompts police warning

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have issued a warning to the public after a string of break and enters that target new homes and homes that are under construction across the city.

Police say the southeast community of Belvedere is the hardest-hit area, and the items that are stolen the most include appliances, electrical boxes, siding, windows, doors and various other construction materials.

1:55 Calgary business break-ins smashing statistics for typical trends in crime

“We encourage new homeowners and those working in home construction businesses who have been a victim of theft or a break and enter, to report it to police,” said Sgt. Nick Wilsher of the Calgary Police Service crime prevention team.

“The items being stolen in these incidents may indicate home entrances have been left unlocked, making it easier for thieves to help themselves. We are reminding citizens to ensure their residences are secure and for those working in these residences to remain vigilant to help prevent crime.”

Police also offered tips to prevent break-ins, which include installing security or doorbell cameras, alarm systems and exterior motion lights.

Their other tips include:

Closing blinds to stop people from seeing inside your home.

Taking pictures of your valuables and recording serial numbers.

Using tracking devices (AirTags or GPS trackers) for your cars and any other valuables.

If you live in a multi-unit complex with shared entrances, do not let anyone into the building that you don’t recognize.

Getting to know your neighbours and looking out for each other.

Reporting any suspicious activity to police.

Tips for construction workers on new home sites include securing all entrances into homes and questioning unknown people visiting the site, as well as:

Get a detailed description of the people you don’t know on and around the site.

Take down a license plate and vehicle description.

Say something if you see something suspicious.

Film suspicious behaviour it on your phone.

Keep high-value items in secured areas.

Call 9-1-1 for all crimes in progress.

Anyone with information concerning the break and enters and theft-related occurrences in new communities can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.