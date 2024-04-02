Menu

Canada

Investigation underway after Calgary police officer shoots dog

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service said it is working with city bylaw officials after a police officer shot a dog on Tuesday.  View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service said it is working with city bylaw officials after a police officer shot a dog on Tuesday. . Global News
The Calgary Police Service said it is working with city bylaw officials after a police officer shot a dog on Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Jeff Dyke, CPS officers responded to reports of a “suspicious vehicle” allegedly parked on city-owned property. Dyke said when officers arrived at the area, near 50th Avenue and First Street Southwest, a dog exited a trailer and proceeded to attack an officer. The officer responded by shooting the dog, which died on scene.

Dyke said the officer suffered injuries from a dog bite on his hand and was transported to hospital. Dyke said two people are in custody in relation to the incident, including the owner of the trailer. The incident is still under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the provincial police watchdog has not been directed to investigate the incident.

