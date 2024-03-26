Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Break-and-enter suspect tracked down in Vernon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Vernon RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP detachment. Global News
A 51-year-old man is in custody following a Friday morning break and enter.

A business in the 4900 block of 27th Street in Vernon, B.C., had its commercial alarm triggered overnight, though there were no signs of forced entry.

When officers arrived to clear the building they found evidence of a break, enter and theft that included merchandise strewn on the floor, RCMP said in a release.

Accused killer dies amid length court case in Vernon
Trending Now

During the investigation, police identified a suspect, a 51-year-old man from Vernon.

“That evening, investigators tracked the suspect to a location in Vernon,” Cpl Tania Finn said in a press release.

“Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered the property stolen from the business.”

The man was taken into custody and charged with break and enter with intent and possession of stolen property. The incident remains under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

