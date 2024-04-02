Man held and stabbed during Ontario road rage incident, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is recovering after he was stabbed in a road rage incident reported during the morning rush-hour in Whitby, Ont., on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to a stabbing on Stellar Drive between Thorton and Thickson roads around 9:30 a.m., on March 29.

Police said an altercation between a group of people was “sparked by a driving dispute.”

The confrontation involved the victim and three unidentified men. Police said it escalated and the three men used their vehicle to block the man’s car from leaving the scene.

Two of the male suspects then approached the victim and one held him while the other allegedly stabbed him multiple times. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The three suspects are male, police said. Two had curly hair and one had long, black hair with sunglasses. One of the curly-haired suspects also wore a high visibility vest.

All three were in a Black sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.