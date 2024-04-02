Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

36 people displaced after fire at southeast Calgary apartment complex

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called just before 6 p.m. after smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a building on Deer Run Boulevard Southeast. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department said crews were called just before 6 p.m. Monday after smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a building on Deer Run Boulevard Southeast. Craig Momney/Global News
An apartment complex in southeast Calgary was evacuated Monday after a fire broke out.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called just before 6 p.m. after smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a building on Deer Run Boulevard Southeast.

“Due to the large volume of smoke on arrival and growing fire conditions on the roof of the structure, responding crews called a working fire and a second alarm,” the CFD said.

“Crews began an attack on the fire from both outside and inside the structure while conducting a search and evacuation of the premises.

“A ladder truck was used to attack the fire from an elevated position and bring the fire under control.”

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called just before 6 p.m. after smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a building on Deer Run Boulevard Southeast. Craig Momney/Global News

No injuries were reported. The CFD said 36 people who live in the building will be displaced because of the fire and it is not immediately clear for how long. Organizations, including the Red Cross, have been assisting those who have been displaced.

“Salvage and overhaul work will be ongoing to ensure there is no continued spread of heat and fire in involved areas,” the CFD said, adding an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

