‘Early spring storm’ expected to bring rain, wind across Hamilton and Niagara Region

Environment Canada has issued an advisory calling for rain, strong winds, and the potential for wet snow through the Hamilton and Niagara Region over three days.
The special weather statement says rainfall between 25 and 50 millimetres is possible between Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin later this morning and continue through Wednesday,” the statement said Tuesday.
“Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in, the rain may mix with or transition over to wet snow which is expected to ease Thursday evening.”
The advisory says strong easterly winds will also develop Tuesday night with gusts up to 70 km/h in some locales before easing on Wednesday.
They also noted power outages may be possible.
