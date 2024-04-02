‘Early spring storm’ expected to bring rain, wind across Hamilton and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued an advisory calling for rain, strong winds, and the potential for wet snow through the Hamilton and Niagara Region over three days.

The special weather statement says rainfall between 25 and 50 millimetres is possible between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin later this morning and continue through Wednesday,” the statement said Tuesday.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for parts of southern and northeastern ON! 👇 Early spring storm expected to bring strong winds 🌬️, rain 💧 and snow ❄️ Tuesday through Thursday. Follow the link for details 👉 https://t.co/Ixg7czTZgK#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/pr8l9e0gsQ — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) April 1, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in, the rain may mix with or transition over to wet snow which is expected to ease Thursday evening.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The advisory says strong easterly winds will also develop Tuesday night with gusts up to 70 km/h in some locales before easing on Wednesday.

They also noted power outages may be possible.