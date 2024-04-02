Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Early spring storm’ expected to bring rain, wind across Hamilton and Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 8:09 am
1 min read
An early spring storm expected to bring strong winds and rain across Hamilton and the Niagara Region during the first week of April. View image in full screen
An early spring storm expected to bring strong winds and rain across Hamilton and the Niagara Region during the first week of April. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued an advisory calling for rain, strong winds, and the potential for wet snow through the Hamilton and Niagara Region over three days.

The special weather statement says rainfall between 25 and 50 millimetres is possible between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin later this morning and continue through Wednesday,” the statement said Tuesday.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in, the rain may mix with or transition over to wet snow which is expected to ease Thursday evening.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The advisory says strong easterly winds will also develop Tuesday night with gusts up to 70 km/h in some locales before easing on Wednesday.

They also noted power outages may be possible.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices