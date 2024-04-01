Perfetti shines as Jets snap six-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Kings

Send this page to someone via email

On a night where the Winnipeg Jets snapped out of a six-game losing streak, one of their young forwards busted out of a miserable slump at the same time.

Cole Perfetti scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:55 left in the third period, and added an assist as the Jets picked up a 4-3 win over Los Angeles Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

After a great start to the season, Perfetti has had a miserable 2024 calendar year, and has ended up being a healthy scratch several times in the month of March.

But with Tyler Toffoli missing the game due to illness, Perfetti was inserted into the lineup and made the most of his opportunity.

Coming into Monday, he had just one goal in his last 26 games, but doubled that total in just 60 minutes.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Jets battled back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to find a way to win.

Sean Monahan and Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets, while Kyle Connor picked up three assists.

Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves in net for Winnipeg to pick up his 13th win of the season.

The win was also Winnipeg’s 45th of the season, the fourth time they’ve hit that mark since returning to the city in 2011-12.

With the win, the Jets moved four points back of the Avalanche for second place in the Central Division.

The Jets are next in action on Thursday night, when they conclude their five-game homestand against the Calgary Flames. The pregame show will begin on 680 CJOB at 5 p.m. with the puck dropping shortly after 7 p.m.