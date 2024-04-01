Menu

Canada

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: April 2024

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for April 1 was taken by Gloria Pawliuk in Regina. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for April 1 was taken by Gloria Pawliuk in Regina. Viewer Submitted/ Gloria Pawliuk
Snow is melting and spring weather is arriving, and new pictures taken around Saskatchewan are being shared by photographers!

We want to see the beautiful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for April:

