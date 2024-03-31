SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Recipe: Easter bacon and eggs benedict

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Easter ‘Bacon & Eggs’ Benedict'
Cooking Together: Easter ‘Bacon & Eggs’ Benedict
Chef Ned Bell shows how to make this tasty twist on the brunch favourite
Chef Ned Bell shows how to make this tasty twist on a brunch favourite.

Ingredients:

Hollandaise:

  • 1 lb BC Dairy butter
  • 1/8 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/8 cup white wine
  • 1/2 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3 peppercorns
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 6 egg yolks

Scones:

  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup whole BC Dairy milk
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp kelp flakes
  • 1/3 cup butter, grated
  • 2 beaten eggs
  • ½ cup BC Dairy white cheddar, grated

To Serve:

  • 2 eggs for poaching per person
  • 2-4 thin slices of Johnston’s ham or thick-cut bacon
  • 1 scone per person
  • 1 tsp sumac

Directions:

Hollandaise:

  1. Clarify Butter:
    • Melt butter in a pot over medium heat, removing foamy bits until clarified.
    • For brown butter, simmer clarified butter for 5-7 minutes until golden brown.
  2. White Wine Reduction:
    • In a pot, simmer vinegar, white wine, shallot, bay leaf, peppercorns, and salt for 10 minutes.
    • Strain and discard solids.
  3. Making Hollandaise:
    • Whisk egg yolks over a double boiler, then add 2 tbsp of white wine reduction.
    • Slowly add clarified butter, whisking continuously until fully incorporated.
    • Add 2 tbsp of white wine reduction, season to taste.

Scones:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and kelp. Cut in butter until crumbly.
  3. Mix eggs, milk, and grated cheddar. Combine with dry ingredients until just mixed.
  4. Shape dough into a 1-inch thick round, cut into wedges, and place on a baking sheet.
  5. Brush with milk and bake for 16-20 minutes until golden brown.

To Serve:

  1. For ham or bacon, ensure it’s moist or crispy, respectively.
  2. Poach Eggs:
    • Simmer water with vinegar.
    • Crack eggs into separate bowls, then gently slide into water and cook for 2 minutes.
    • Remove with a slotted spoon and drain excess water.
  3. Build the Dish:
    • Halve scones and place on plates.
    • Top with ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise.
    • Garnish with sumac.
