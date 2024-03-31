Recipe: Easter bacon and eggs benedict

Chef Ned Bell shows how to make this tasty twist on a brunch favourite.
Ingredients:
Hollandaise:
- 1 lb BC Dairy butter
- 1/8 cup white wine vinegar
- 1/8 cup white wine
- 1/2 shallot, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 peppercorns
- ¼ tsp salt
- 6 egg yolks
Scones:
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup whole BC Dairy milk
- 4 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp kelp flakes
- 1/3 cup butter, grated
- 2 beaten eggs
- ½ cup BC Dairy white cheddar, grated
To Serve:
- 2 eggs for poaching per person
- 2-4 thin slices of Johnston’s ham or thick-cut bacon
- 1 scone per person
- 1 tsp sumac
Directions:
Hollandaise:
- Clarify Butter:
- Melt butter in a pot over medium heat, removing foamy bits until clarified.
- For brown butter, simmer clarified butter for 5-7 minutes until golden brown.
- White Wine Reduction:
- In a pot, simmer vinegar, white wine, shallot, bay leaf, peppercorns, and salt for 10 minutes.
- Strain and discard solids.
- Making Hollandaise:
- Whisk egg yolks over a double boiler, then add 2 tbsp of white wine reduction.
- Slowly add clarified butter, whisking continuously until fully incorporated.
- Add 2 tbsp of white wine reduction, season to taste.
Scones:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and kelp. Cut in butter until crumbly.
- Mix eggs, milk, and grated cheddar. Combine with dry ingredients until just mixed.
- Shape dough into a 1-inch thick round, cut into wedges, and place on a baking sheet.
- Brush with milk and bake for 16-20 minutes until golden brown.
To Serve:
- For ham or bacon, ensure it’s moist or crispy, respectively.
- Poach Eggs:
- Simmer water with vinegar.
- Crack eggs into separate bowls, then gently slide into water and cook for 2 minutes.
- Remove with a slotted spoon and drain excess water.
- Build the Dish:
- Halve scones and place on plates.
- Top with ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise.
- Garnish with sumac.
