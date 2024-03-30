Menu

Canada

1 person airlifted to Toronto trauma centre after ‘serious’ collision in Mansfield, Ont.

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 5:19 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
Dufferin OPP is on scene a serious 3 vehicle collision at Airport Rd and 17th Sideroad in Mansfield, Ont. An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
One person has been airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a “serious” three-vehicle collision in Mansfield, Ont., Saturday afternoon, police say.

Provincial police said OPP officers are at the collision scene. It occurred at Airport Road and 17th Sideroad in Dufferin County.

Airport Road is currently closed between 15th and 20th Sideroad, while 17th Sideroad is also closed east of 5th Line, police say.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. It is unclear what caused the collision, or the injuries of those in the other vehicles involved.

Police have requested the public to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation.

— More to come. 

More on Canada
