Major accident closes the Sea to Sky Highway near Stawamus Chief

A major accident closed the Sea to Sky Highway near the Squamish gondola and the Chief Friday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, the accident occurred outside the Stawamus Chief parking lot and both directions were blocked for about two hours.

At about 4:30 p.m. the highway opened to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions between Mamquam Forest Service Rd and the Stawamus Chief parking lot.

B.C. Emergency Health Services the call came in at 2:01 p.m.

Two ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene and paramedics transported one patient to the hospital in serious condition.

An air ambulance was also dispatched.

2:39 Snowy Sea to Sky Highway mess

More to come…