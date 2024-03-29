Menu

Traffic

Major accident closes the Sea to Sky Highway near Stawamus Chief

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 7:38 pm
1 min read
Sea to Sky crash causes Good Friday pileup
On Friday afternoon, March 29, 2024 emergency personnel responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 just south of Squamish, B.C. One person was transported to hospital in serious condition. The highway was closed in both directions and traffic was backed up for kilometres.
A major accident closed the Sea to Sky Highway near the Squamish gondola and the Chief Friday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, the accident occurred outside the Stawamus Chief parking lot and both directions were blocked for about two hours.

At about 4:30 p.m. the highway opened to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions between Mamquam Forest Service Rd and the Stawamus Chief parking lot.

B.C. Emergency Health Services the call came in at 2:01 p.m.

Two ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene and paramedics transported one patient to the hospital in serious condition.

An air ambulance was also dispatched.

Snowy Sea to Sky Highway mess
More to come…

