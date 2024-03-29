Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary teen seriously injured in hit-and-run collision faces uncertain future

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 5:33 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary teen seriously injured in hit-and-run collision faces uncertain future'
Calgary teen seriously injured in hit-and-run collision faces uncertain future
A 16-year-old Calgary girl is facing a long road to recovery after being struck by a vehicle in January. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, the hit-and-run victim is speaking out about how her life was turned upside down.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Stephanie Sackmann says she’ll never forget the the phone call she got on Jan. 28 of this year.

“It’s been hard. To get that phone call at 5:30 in the morning saying that your daughter‘s been involved in a car accident…” Sackmann recalled.

Sackmann’s 16-year-old daughter, Kiera Barriskill, was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being stuck by a vehicle. She was in a coma for five days.

“My first question to the doctors was, ‘Is she going to be OK?’ That was my only concern and at that time and they couldn’t even tell us that. It was pretty heart-wrenching at the time and it still is,” said Sackmann from her home on Good Friday.

On Jan. 28 at around 4 a.m., near the intersection of 22nd Avenue Northeast and the 100 block of Pinemill Mews Northeast, police say there was a dispute between the occupants of a vehicle and a 16-year-old female pedestrian.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver tried to leave while the pedestrian was holding on to the vehicle and that she fell and was run over.

According to police, the driver and other occupants checked on the pedestrian, but then got back in and left.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, came forward to talk to police but the investigation is ongoing.

More on Calgary

Barriskill was at a sleepover at a neighbour’s house and has no memory of the what happened that night.

“I have a hard time talking about it,” Sackmann said. “It makes me sick to my stomach to think that this could’ve happened to my daughter. You hear all these stories on the news about these things happening, unfortunately more often than they should.”

Barriskill has come a long way since she was in hospital but is still not able to return to school.

“I get pounding headaches and dizzy, very tired. Everything I see is double,” Barriskill said in a soft voice. “I miss not being able to go to school or see my friends or just go out. And all the appointments get really tiring.”

She suffered serious injuries including a brain injury, multiple fractures, a blood clot, and her vision has been impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

Barriskill requires around-the-clock care with frequent appointments at various specialists, so her parents are unable to work. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay the bills.

Related News

“She still has a lot of headaches. She’s got a lot of serious eye issues that we’re dealing with. I think we have five doctors for different issues along with all the other things she needs, like physiotherapy,” Sackmann said.

“It’s been really hard every night when we go to sleep — that’s all you think about. It scares you because I’m just concerned, is she going to wake up because she has a blood clot?”

The family is grateful for the kindness showed by the community.

“It’s amazing how people come forward just giving what they can,” said Lynda Bliss, Barriskill’s grandmother “We are so lucky to have that. It takes a lot of stress off of them.”

This isn’t the first time the family has dealt with tragedy.

In 1998, Barriskill’s dad’s 15-year-old brother was killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver.

Her grandmother still aches from that loss and has been in travelling to Calgary from B.C. to help with her son’s family here.

Story continues below advertisement

Now they’re focused on the routine of medical appointments, with the goal of finding ways to help Barriskill learn with impaired vision.

“We really wanted to try to make sure she’s able to graduate next year with her friends. I think that’s kind of important for her for her well-being,” Sackmann said.

The case is still under investigation but the family says they’re hopeful for an outcome soon.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices