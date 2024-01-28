Calgary teen in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in the northeast that sent a teenage girl to hospital in life-threatening condition early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Pinemill Mews NE and 22nd Avenue Northeast, located in the neighbourhood of Pineridge at around 4 a.m.

“There was a pedestrian that we believe was struck by a vehicle just at the intersection here,” said Sgt. Dylan Harris with the Calgary Police Service.

“We’re still investigating the circumstances of what actually occurred and see if we can identify any witnesses.”

Police say the victim is a 17-year-old girl who was rushed to Foothill Hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, police didn’t have much information about the vehicle involved in the incident other than that it was a black SUV.

Investigators with the collision reconstruction team remained on scene for most of Sunday investigating the incident.

The news of the hit-and-run did come as a shock for many of the nearby residents who live along 22nd Avenue Northeast.

Dakota Rodgers, who lives nearby, says she was out with friends on Saturday night and returned home just before 4 a.m. when she heard a sound she won’t forget.

“All we heard was some screaming and then not even 20 minutes later there were sirens everywhere,” says Rodgers.

“It’s actually very sad to see this, especially knowing that she’s 17 years old. I wish I would have gone outside and made sure she was ok instead of kinda thinking it was the usual,” says Rodgers.

Debbie Hoit, another resident, says it was only a matter of time before someone was going to get hit by a car in the area, calling the stretch of 22nd Avenue a “drag strip.”

“At night I’m in my garage watching my shows and I can hear cars coming down and just like driving like crazy,” says Hoit.

Speed limit signs in the area show the posted speed limit of 50 km/hr, yet Hoit says they’re driving a lot faster than that.

“I come out for a smoke at nighttime and I see these people go like flying by like drag racing or something,” she says.

Shane Horton, who’s lived in the area for at least five years, tells Global News on Saturday he witnessed a red vehicle speeding through the area and said enough is enough.

“Even though they’re told to slow down and they know there are kids, there are people that walk their dogs and animals here and they still go vroom. I’ve been almost hit like three times just crossing the street to my next-door neighbour.”

The CPS is asking anyone with information or video recordings of the hit and run to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.