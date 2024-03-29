Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at trucking company, most of building saved

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Department battled a heavy blaze early Friday morning at a trucking company on Keewatin Street and succeeded in saving most of the building.

Crews were called to Fast Freight around 6:15 a.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from a commercial building.

Videos sent to Global News show large smoke clouds hanging in the air as crews respond.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Department, crews were battling the fire inside and outside the building, and could be seen using a drone to assess the damage after the fire was under control.

No one was injured and everyone evacuated the building before fire crews arrived.

The warehouse section of Fast Freight has a significant fire Friday morning. Iris Dyck / Global News

Platoon chief Doug Grieve said there were some explosions heard inside the building, but crews managed to stop the whole building from being lost.

“The crews made a good stop in partitioning it off and saving the majority of the building, of course smoke damage will have to be determined,” Grieve said.

He went on to say the fire was contained to the warehouse section of the building.

The fire and cause is currently under investigation.