3 dead following County Road 45 collision north of Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
3 dead following 2-vehicle collision on County Road 45 north of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP
Northumberland OPP say three people died and two others were injured following a collision on County Road 45 north of Cobourg late on March 28, 2024.
Three people are dead and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision north of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday night.

Northumberland OPP say around 11:30 p.m., emergency crews respond to a report of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 45 near Beagle Club Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 15 kilometres north of Cobourg.

OPP report the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger died.

Two other passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, OPP report.

County Road 45 was closed between County Road 22 and Beagle Club Road as OPP investigating.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said Friday morning.

Police ask if anyone was in the area during the timeframe of the collision and has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage, to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

