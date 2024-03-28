Police say they’re close to identifying suspects in viral Brampton road rage video

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brampton, Ont., say they should have “no problem at all” finding the men accused in a road rage incident being shared on social media.

A short video on the social media platform X, viewed more than 1.6 million times, appears to show a man smashing a large crack in the windshield of a car.

The video, with the caption “catch and charge them,” says it was recorded in the area of Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

The video filmed from the driver’s seat of a stopped car shows a man walking up to the vehicle and trying the driver’s side door.

He then walks to the front of the car and seems to punch the windshield of the vehicle hard enough for a large circle of breaks to form in the middle.

Another man then kicks the front of the car in the video and both return to another stopped vehicle, along with another two men.

Peel Regional Police told Global News the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was reported by the people inside the car that appeared to have been attacked.

They said they should have “no problem at all” finding the individuals in the video.

“We are aware of a video that is circulating on social media of an apparent road rage incident that occurred in Brampton last evening,” police said in a statement.

“This incident is unacceptable and is currently under investigation. We will provide a follow-up when more information is available.”

Officers said they had contacted the owner of the vehicle the man who appears to smash the windscreen can be seen getting into in the video.

Police said the original video and dashcam footage are both being considered, with charges possible by Friday.

Canada was not known for this kind of behavior. Now a days new normals are on roads. Now, in this video , all culprits are seen clearly along with their license plate number. Poluce should charge them without any delay. @PeelPolice @OPP_News pic.twitter.com/bnrFF3aInN — Nitin Chopra (@chopsnitin) March 28, 2024