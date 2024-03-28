Would Mount Royal constituents support Anthony Housefather crossing the floor?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a question on the minds of many in Montreal’s West End. What will Anthony Housefather do next?

The Liberal Mount Royal Member of Parliament is unsure of his future with the party after disagreements on the subject of Israel and Palestine.

There has been rampant speculation that Housefather will cross the floor to the Conservatives, but would his constituents support such a move?

The city of Côte Saint-Luc, Que., where Housefather was mayor for a decade, is in the heart of the Mount Royal riding.

Residents who spoke to Global News there hold him in high regard.

“I love him,” said Malka Magonet.

“He came to the synagogue, he spoke to us, we’re in,” said local resident Miriam Raboua.

However, they’re now wondering if he’s going to leave the party he’s been active in since he was a teen.

Housefather is Jewish and a fervent supporter of Israel. He said last week he felt isolated and would need to reflect on his political future when all but he and two other Liberals voted to pass an amended NDP motion on Palestinian statehood.

As Housefather watched his fellow Liberals applaud the passing of the motion, he began to question his allegiance to the party.

The motion also includes a call for Canada to stop sending arms to Israel. The Conservatives voted against it.

“Nothing on my political future has been decided yet other than that I am running again in the next election,” Housefather told Global News in an email on Thursday.

Multiple residents of the Mount Royal riding have reported receiving robocalls asking if they’d still vote for Housefather if he crosses the floor. Housefather said he did not order a poll.

The mayor of Hampstead, a Montreal suburb in the Mount Royal riding, is pressuring Housefather to go to the Conservatives.

“This was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Jeremy Levi said. “My expression of encouraging him to cross the floor, it’s not just my own. All of Hampstead Council would like to see that happen, and a tremendous amount of people in the community.“

Meanwhile in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), another suburb in the riding, the mayor encourages Housefather to do what’s best for all his constituents.

“If Anthony feels that he can stick with the Liberal Party and be the best that he can for his constituents, I think that’s great,” said TMR Mayor Peter Malouf. “If he feels that he can’t do that within the context of the party that he’s aligned with now, then that’s another story.

“It’s a decision he’s going to have to make.”

Côte Saint-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein told Global News he’d support Housefather no matter which party he represents.

Residents met by Global News said they would stick with him, too.

“I would vote for him no matter where he goes,” said Magonet. “His heart is always in the right place.”

“I’d vote for him anyways,” said Raboua.

The Mount Royal riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1940. Pierre Elliot Trudeau held it for 40 years.