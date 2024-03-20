Housefather still ‘thinking’ on Liberal future as eyes turn to Israel arms exports

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal MPs say that they hope their Montreal colleague Anthony Housefather stays in caucus after he said he was “reflecting” on his future with the party following a debate and vote on a non-binding NDP motion over recognizing Palestinian statehood.

That comes as Canada’s foreign minister faces questions over the country’s arms exports to Israel.

“I am going to be thinking for a while,” Housefather said in a text message to Global News on his future with the party.

He added he will have nothing more to say this week.

Housefather was not seen entering the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday morning, but several of his colleagues stopped to talk about the situation.

“Anthony and I are friends. And I understand where he’s coming from. It is extremely emotional for him. It’s extremely emotional for his constituents,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters prior to the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:51 Liberal House leader attempts to amend NDP’s Palestinian statehood motion

The NDP motion ultimately passed on Monday evening after a lengthy debate. Instead of calling on the government to recognize a Palestinian state, the adopted motion calls for progress toward a two-state solution.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Housefather was among three Liberals who voted against the motion, including former public safety minister Marco Mendicino and Winnipeg MP Ben Carr.

“Anthony is a good friend of mine. He’s a great colleague, an exceptionally important voice in our caucus and an exceptionally important voice in Parliament,” Carr said Wednesday.

“But I’ll let him speak for how he’s feeling, but so far as I’m concerned, I feel comfortable within the Liberal caucus.”

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said the Liberal caucus is a reflection of Canadian communities, which includes Jewish and Muslim members. She adds that they are no stranger to tough conversations and it makes them all stronger.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love Anthony, he’s a dear colleague, and of course, he makes our caucus stronger. And I think that the Liberal Party also makes Anthony stronger,” she said.

“So I hope that he stays with us. And we’re a reflection of the Canadian population. I think it’s important conversations that we’re having.”

1:19 Canada will not sell arms to Israel after altered NDP motion passes: Liberal MP

Housefather said the amended version was better but still not one he could support.

He added Tuesday that he doesn’t think his colleagues fully appreciate what Jews around the world are facing amid a “strong wave of antisemitism,” or realize that Israel, the only Jewish state, is the last refuge for Jews “when they’re exiled or thrown out of countries.”

The NDP motion also included a call for the government to suspend arms exports to Israel.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada exported roughly $21 million of military arms and technology to Israel in 2022, roughly on par with what was exported to countries like Singapore, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands, and half of what it sent that year to countries like Qatar, Ukraine, Korea and India.

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement on Wednesday that “Canada has one of the most rigorous export permit regimes in the world.”

“There are no open permits for exports of lethal goods to Israel. The export permits approved between October 7th and January 8th have been shared with the parliamentary committee studying this matter,” the spokesperson said.

“Since January 8th, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime. Export permits that were approved before January 8th remain in effect.”

The statement added: “Given the nature of the supply chain, suspending all open permits would have important implications for both Canada and its allies (i.e NATO and Five eyes).”

— with files from The Canadian Press.