Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ticketing begins April 1st for Regina’s expanded Red Light Safety Program

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Enforcement begins on April 1 for drivers in Regina who fail to stop at the red light before turning right. Police will issue $230 tickets to those who fail to follow through. View image in full screen
Enforcement begins on April 1 for drivers in Regina who fail to stop at the red light before turning right. Police will issue $230 tickets to those who fail to follow through. Paul Soucy/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ticketing will soon begin as the City of Regina moves to the next phase of the Red Light Safety Program expansion to help change driver behaviour, improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.

“Starting on April 1, $230 tickets will be issued at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive for drivers who fail to stop at a red light before turning right,” a release read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Warning notices for rolling right turns will continue to be given at the two other safety camera locations at Albert Street and Parliament Avenue and Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive.”

The City of Regina stated that drivers will be ticketed for running a red light at all three intersections. Warning notices started Feb. 1 for Regina drivers who failed to stop at the red light before turning right.

Trending Now

According to a previous story, the RPS Traffic Unit said there were 170 collisions last year which involved pedestrians and vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seven of which, tragically, resulted in fatalities,” stated Sgt. Shannon Gordon of the RPS Traffic Unit. “Drivers can do their part to keep our roads safe by coming to a complete stop at all red lights and stop signs. One way to encourage that behaviour is through the Red Light Safety Program.”

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices