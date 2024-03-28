Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed ‘irresponsible’ pet owner

By Sonja Puzic The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2024 3:50 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Frustration grows over recent Toronto dog attack, lack of bylaw enforcement'
Frustration grows over recent Toronto dog attack, lack of bylaw enforcement
WATCH: Questions are being raised about why a dog with a history of violent attacks and that had been deemed dangerous was without a muzzle or leash in a public park. Caryn Lieberman reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord.

Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday.

Police have said the attack left the child with life-altering injuries.

Court documents show that Siarek and a man she lived with were the subject of multiple complaints at a Toronto condominium building after one of their dogs “viciously attacked” and injured another resident and her dog in December 2021.

The two American pocket bullies were labelled “dangerous” by the city and ordered to be kept muzzled in public areas, but those orders were not followed, court heard.

Story continues below advertisement

The condominium corporation ultimately asked for a court order that Siarek and her partner permanently remove their dogs from the building because the way they handled the animals “made them a danger and likely to cause injury to other residents, staff, and visitors in the building,” court records show.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Ontario Superior Court judge who oversaw the case said Siarek and her partner ignored orders to muzzle their pets, allowed the dogs to roam the halls of the building unattended and “have shown themselves to be irresponsible dog owners.”

More on Crime

Even after an order was issued compelling the dogs’ removal from the building, there was evidence suggesting the pocket bullies were still being kept in the condo, the judge wrote. In a March 2022 decision, the judge ruled that Siarek and her co-tenant’s lease should be terminated and that they must vacate the apartment.

Siarek’s former landlord, Sabita Singh, said that ruling was the culmination of her lengthy and frustrating attempts to get the dogs out of the building and regain control of her condo.

Before the case landed in Superior Court, Singh said she unsuccessfully tried to get the tenants evicted through the Landlord and Tenant Board. She also said multiple residents of the condo building had contacted the city to report Siarek’s dogs but no real action to remove the animals was taken until a court order was issued.

Story continues below advertisement

Even then, court records show, animal control officers gave the dogs back to Siarek instead of confiscating them. Even though the dogs were no longer allowed to be in the building, Siarek and her partner brought them back to the condo, Singh said.

Singh said the dog that attacked the child in the park on Saturday looks a lot like Capo, one of the two dogs that Siarek kept in her condo.

She said she was “heartbroken” when she heard about the child’s injuries.

“That child is permanently damaged from this attack and I just feel so badly for the poor little boy and his family,” she said. “And it could have been avoided.”

Police said the dog was seized and handed over to Toronto Animal Services.

The charges against Siarek stemming from that incident have not been tested in court. A Toronto courthouse where Siarek made an appearance on Monday said there is no defence lawyer listed for the case.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices