Clarington house fire prompts closure of southbound highway lanes

A house fire at a farm near Clarington, Ont., caused delays along nearby Highways 35 and 115 on Thursday.
Late in the morning, emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Highway 35 just south of Skelding Road.
Smoke could be seeing coming from the roof and basement of the home.
Durham Regional Police, Clarington Fire and paramedics were all at the scene.
One southbound lane of Highway 35 was blocked to allow access for emergency services.
Police stated the southbound lanes for both highways are closed at the merger.
The closure was lifted around 3:35 p.m., police stated on X.
It is unclear if anyone was home when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— More to come.
Comments