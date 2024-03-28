Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Full parole granted to man convicted in notorious ‘McDonald’s murders’ in Cape Breton

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
55-year-old Freeman MacNeil, who was granted day parole in December 2022, told the hearing that he is "headed down the right path" and is doing what he needs to do to earn full parole. View image in full screen
55-year-old Freeman MacNeil, who was granted day parole in December 2022, told the hearing that he is "headed down the right path" and is doing what he needs to do to earn full parole. Cory McGraw/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald’s restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.

The board decided during a hearing today that 55-year-old Freeman MacNeil should receive a conditional release because his risk to reoffend is rated at low to moderate and his plan to reintegrate into society appears reasonable.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

MacNeil, who was granted day parole in December 2022, told the hearing that he is “headed down the right path” and is doing what he needs to do to earn full parole.

On May 7, 1992, Freeman and two other men broke into the fast-food restaurant in Sydney River, N.S., and killed two employees before emptying the safe of $2,000. A third employee was shot dead as they were leaving.

Trending Now

MacNeil, who was 23 at the time, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, forcible confinement and robbery, and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2022, the board denied parole for co-accused Derek Anthony Wood, while Darren Muise was granted full parole in November 2012 after serving almost 20 years in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices