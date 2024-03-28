Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

CRAB Park encampment cleared of structures amid controversial cleanup

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Clean-up begins at Vancouver’s CRAB Park encampment'
Clean-up begins at Vancouver’s CRAB Park encampment
Cleanup has begun at the CRAB Park encampment but there has been push-back from some of those who have been living there.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

City crews have finished removing structures from Vancouver’s only sanctioned homeless encampment.

Crews have been working with heavy equipment to clear illegal structures, propane tanks, debris and waste since Tuesday as a part of a site cleanup the city maintains is not a “decampment.”

About 30 people were sheltering in a section of CRAB Park designated to allow round-the-clock sheltering since the Vancouver Park Board lost a legal challenge to the encampment in 2022.

Crews have removed all structures from the portion of CRAB Park designated for daytime sheltering. View image in full screen
Crews have removed all structures from the portion of CRAB Park designated for daytime sheltering. Global News
Click to play video: 'Cleanup underway at Vancouver’s CRAB Park tent city'
Cleanup underway at Vancouver’s CRAB Park tent city
Trending Now

Those people have been moved to a second, temporary sheltering area, where food and donation tents have also been erected.

Story continues below advertisement

Those residents were ordered out by Monday for the cleanup, which the city says was necessary for health and safety reasons.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Advocates for those sheltering in the park claim the city has overstated the safety concerns and poor conditions, and say the cleanup process has been marred by a lack of consultation and changing information.

They also say the work should not have gone ahead before the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal heard a complaint against the city.

The city’s initial timeline aimed to allow people to return to the designated sheltering area by April 1.

Global News is seeking an update from the city on the status of the cleanup.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices