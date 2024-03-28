RCMP search for suspect after pedestrian killed in hit and run east of Innisfail

The RCMP is investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian who they believe was struck while walking on a central Alberta highway on Thursday morning.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to a collision on Highway 590, about 22 kilometres east of Innisfail, at 8:14 a.m. They said the incident happened near the intersection of Highway 590 and Highway 805.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a person dead “in the south ditch of Highway 590.” They did not provide the age of the victim but said he was a male.

According to police, investigators believe the victim was dressed in black clothing and walking west on Highway 590.

“He was last seen alive walking on the highway at approximately 6:30 a.m.,” the RCMP said. “Between 6:30 a.m. and 8:09 a.m., he was struck by a vehicle that was believed to be travelling east on Highway 590.”

Shortly before noon, the RCMP said officers were still at the scene to investigate. They said while investigators do not yet have a description of the suspect vehicle, they believe it would be damaged.

“Specifically, the passenger mirror would be missing,” police said.

The RCMP said investigators are hoping to speak with any driver who was in the area at the time of the collision. They hope someone will be able to show them dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

“Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time,” the RCMP said.

Anyone with information or images that could help investigators is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3341 or their local police department.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.