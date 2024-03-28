String of Richmond purse snatchings prompts RCMP warning

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., have issued a public warning after a string of recent purse snatchings.

Mounties said Thursday they received reports of six purse snatchings between Feb. 22 and March 23.

Four of the robberies happened in central Richmond, while two happened in Steveston. All of the victims were women, and none were physically injured.

RCMP said they were still working to determine if the incidents were connected.

Police say the suspect in five of the robberies was described as male, between the heights of five feet three inches and five feet six inches, and wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Investigators are urging the public to stay alert and aware of their surroundings, and to be cognizant of people, businesses and sources of help in the area.

If someone is trying to steal your purse or personal items, police recommend tossing them in one direction and running in the other.

In the event of a theft, police say people should try to get a good description of the suspect and the direction they fled in, and to call 911 as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the purse snatchings can contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.