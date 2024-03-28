Menu

Fire

Kingston house fire sends 3 to hospital, 2 in critical condition

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Two male patients remain in hospital in critical condition following a fire at a home at 246 Colborne St. early Friday. View image in full screen
Two male patients remain in hospital in critical condition following a fire at a home at 246 Colborne St. early Friday. Global Kingston
Three people were sent to hospital, including two in critical condition, following a house fire in Kingston early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at 246 Colborne St. around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say flames could be seen venting from a main floor unit and firefighters found flames and heavy smoke conditions once inside.

Two people were rescued from the unit and a third was able to get out on their own, a city spokesperson said.

Three males were rushed to hospital, a spokesperson for Frontenac Paramedics said.

One of the patients has since been released while the other two remain in critical condition, both with smoke inhalation, and one with burns.

The fire was quickly extinguished and fire damage was contained to the main floor unit, the city said later on Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and estimate on the damages was not immediately available.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

