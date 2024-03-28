Menu

Crime

Victims lose $100K in concert, sporting event ticket scams, Peel police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Toronto resident Jaspal Thiara was arrested and charged with defrauding the public.
Toronto resident Jaspal Thiara was arrested and charged with defrauding the public. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Victims lost more than $100,000 in a series of concert and sporting event ticket scams that have now resulted in two arrests, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police said a “comprehensive investigation” was launched in February after officers received multiple fraud reports.

Police allege two men “solicited numerous individuals through personal relationships and social media” and fraudulently sold tickets for concerts and sporting events between 2022 and 2024.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After victims paid the two men for tickets, “they received emails and receipts disguised as being from legitimate and reputable ticket sales companies,” police said.

“Investigators believe the victims in these incidents are at a financial loss of over $100,000.”

On March 19, 29-year-old Mississauga resident Jordan Cordeiro was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

And on Wednesday, 37-year-old Toronto resident Jaspal Thiara was arrested and charged with defrauding the public.

Police said investigators believe there may be more victims and ask that anyone with information come forward.

