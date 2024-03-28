Menu

Crime

Man without pants eats sidewalk salt, disturbs drugstore: Brockville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Police in Brockville say a man found eating sidewalk salt with his pants down has been charged with mischief. View image in full screen
Police in Brockville say a man found eating sidewalk salt with his pants down has been charged with mischief. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A man in Brockville, Ont., who was found eating sidewalk salt while not wearing pants has been charged with mischief, police say.

Police were called to the Rexall Pharmacy on Pearl Street West around 7:30 a.m. on March 21.

“Police received a call … regarding a male eating sidewalk salt from the bin and banging on windows with his pants down,” Brockville police said in a media release on Tuesday.

Police say trouser-less suspect was known to be on probation.

Trending Now

A 38-year-old man was arrested and is charged with mischief and failing to comply with a probation.

He was later released with conditions a future court date, police say.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

