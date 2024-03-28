Man without pants eats sidewalk salt, disturbs drugstore: Brockville police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Brockville, Ont., who was found eating sidewalk salt while not wearing pants has been charged with mischief, police say.

Police were called to the Rexall Pharmacy on Pearl Street West around 7:30 a.m. on March 21.

“Police received a call … regarding a male eating sidewalk salt from the bin and banging on windows with his pants down,” Brockville police said in a media release on Tuesday.

Police say trouser-less suspect was known to be on probation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and is charged with mischief and failing to comply with a probation.

He was later released with conditions a future court date, police say.